Durance Festival, July 31st Aug 2nd 2020

The dates for the 2020 edition of the NRS Durance Festival 2020 are set to July 31st through August 2nd. Initially scheduled for July 10-12th, we postponed the event of a few weeks to be even more sure to be able to organise the event.

On the menu, Clinics (Freeride on waterfalls, river sup, girl power, safety, open canoe), an Exhibitors Village with tons of gear for anyone to test, a creek race called the Guil Gorge Chrono on the Chateau Queyras gorge, a Sup Race, Open Air Cinema in the evening, and a big stoke float on Sunday called la Grande Descente. New this year a Second Hand Market, a Freestyle Showdown on the Rabioux wave on Sunday, and a Canoe Rally (opened to all type of boats) on Saturday on the lower Guil (Class 2&3) or the upper Durance depending on the water levels!

More info www.durancefestival.com

Watch last year’s Video