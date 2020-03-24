Corona Diaries #5, Mike Krutyansky (Russia)

Outside, rivers are starting to flow and spring is around the corner, the sun is shining high in some areas, yet around the world, many are grounded at home, and it seems likely others soon will be. Which, though difficult, let’s repeat it, folks is THE THING TO DO! It is necessary and worth it!

So, we at Kayak Session decided to take the opportunity to catch up with our friends in the whitewater community and see how they are coping across the globe. Today we talk with the Whitewater.guide App co-founder and expeditioner Mike Krutyansky who is stuck in his RV in Portugal

How zit Mike, Where are you and what is the situation like where you are?

I’m in the hills of Portugal parked at a sweet spot with awesome views and the best girlfriend in the world. There is not a single person for at least 1 km around. The measures are mild in Portugal but pretty much everything is restricted. I don’t really know the situation on the streets because I literally don’t get out of the mountains.

Don’t let the situation ruin your dreams. It’s a huge challenge for the world as we know it but It’s just a minor obstacle in the lives of most of you really.

Where did you travel from most recently? How has Covid-19 impacted your plans for the season?

I’ve been travelling around Portugal and Galicia for the last month. Covid-19 will start ruining my whole life in 4 weeks.

How do you spend most of your time?

Life is exciting and romantic here 🙂 My routine is working online with the app, editing videos that have been resting on my hard drives for ages, short workouts and rock climbing. I have a big solar array on the roof so I’m fine with the electricity. I’ve got food supplies for weeks. There is a water tap nearby. I’ve also picked the rain water recently! And what is most important I’m able to go out for a bike ride or a short safe climb without traveling anywhere and contacting people.

How are you maintaining fitness and your sanity? Can you get any exercise or paddle at all?

I decided not to travel for paddling in the country although the water levels are good. But this is the climbing times! I love living under a climbing crag. Honestly if not the virus I would be doing pretty much the same with my girlfriend right now. I’m careful about the local laws and regulations and it seems like I’m not breaking any of them. As soon as I stay safe and isolated with my girlfriend I’m fine.

What are you watching right now? Any (kayak) porn recommendations?

My RAW drone shots from Tajikistan. They are stunning!

Any words of wisdom for your fellow paddlers across the world?

Don’t let the situation ruin your dreams. It’s a huge challenge for the world as we know it but It’s just a minor obstacle in the lives of most of you really. Talk to the people from your community and don’t let the virus kill the social connections! Help the ones in need.