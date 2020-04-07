Corona Diaries #14, Sal Montgomery (GB)

Outside, rivers are starting to flow and spring is around the corner, and the sun is shining high. Yet around the world, many are grounded at home and it seems likely others soon will be. Though difficult, let’s repeat it, folks this is THE THING TO DO! It is necessary and worth it!

So, we at Kayak Session decided to take the opportunity to catch up with our friends in the whitewater community and see how they are coping across the globe.

Today we talk with British paddler Sal Montgomery, who is part time physio at home in the uk and part time kayak bum around the world.

How zit Sal, where are you and what is the situation like where you are?

Hey! I’m back in the UK and like most places right now, things are a bit strange and uncertain. However now that the initial couple of weeks of isolation have passed, I think that generally everyone’s awareness and compliance, as well as morals are on the rise. Although challenging, it is pretty awesome to see people coming together as a community and looking out for one another.

From a physio stand point do you have anything on your agenda to help out people in your area (can a physio do anything actually in relation with Covid19…?)

Physiotherapists play a big role in the management of many serious respiratory illnesses and are trained to use life-saving techniques and equipment. Whilst I’m not a respiratory-specialised physio myself, I can continue my role in musculoskeletal and orthopaedics (muscles and bones), helping many of the non- covid19 patients get home sooner and reduce the strain on the NHS.

How has Covid-19 impacted your plans for the season?

I think almost everyone has had to disregard previous plans, with the hope of maybe being able to do them later on in the year or even next year. For me personally, I was doing a a lot of public speaking and getting involved with several adventure festivals across Europe over the coming months. I was also training for an upcoming expedition. Obviously these plans have all gone on hold, however I am working on a live stream talk, as well as articles and videos focusing on home-training strategies to benefit our paddling and future adventures!

What is the British population reaction to the stay home – is it respected?

Initially many people didn’t take the lock-down seriously. The first week was sunny and warm and many couldn’t resist the temptation to head to the beach or park with their friends. Now that things have become more serious, the general population seem to paying more attention and going out a lot less. I still think we can do better, but hopefully everyone will continue to try hard and make the necessary changes so that we can get this thing under control.

How do you spend most of your time?

Becoming fitter and stronger is the main goal, so that when the time comes for getting back on the water I’ll be ready. Getting stuck in to researching for future expeditions is keeping me motivated and I’m enjoying getting back in to writing again (still working on that book!)

How are you maintaining fitness and your sanity? Can you get any exercise or paddle at all?

I’ve been getting up at 5am each morning, putting my head torch on and going for a nice long run. Everywhere is super quiet and peaceful, the air is fresh and the sunrises have been amazing! It’s become the favourite part of my day! In the afternoons I do home exercise programs, mostly working on strength, power and being paddle-ready!

What are you watching right now? Any (kayak) porn recommendations?

I’m pretty lame when it comes to this kind of thing! Last night I watched Madagascar (the kid’s movie, not the place!)…

Any words of wisdom for your fellow paddlers across the world?

Keep your chin up and a smile on your face. Spread the positive vibes and we will get through this. If nothing else, use this time to reflect, make goals and work hard towards your personal projects. Awesome things are to come!

Catch up with Sal on instragram @sal.montgomery