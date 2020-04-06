Corona Diaries #13, Jessica Fox (Australia)

Outside, rivers are starting to flow and spring is around the corner, and the sun is shining high. Yet around the world, many are grounded at home and it seems likely others soon will be. Though difficult, let’s repeat it, folks this is THE THING TO DO! It is necessary and worth it!

So, we at Kayak Session decided to take the opportunity to catch up with our friends in the whitewater community and see how they are coping across the globe.

Today we talk with multiple World Champion & Slalom superstar Jessica Fox, who’s stuck down under in Australia, dealing with the aftermath of the Tokyo Olympic Games cancellation, trying to stay fit and sane, and as ever looking at the bright side of things…

Where are you and what is the situation like where you are?

I’m home in Australia, in Penrith with my family. We are now in lockdown, we need to stay home except for the necessities, we can still exercise outside as long as we are alone and not in a busy area, all parks and training centres are closed, restaurants and cafes can still do takeaway and delivery. The situation is changing everyday, with stricter measures. We are taking it very seriously but some people are much more relaxed… i know that in some other parts of the world the confinement rules are much more strict.

How are you maintaining fitness and your sanity? Can you get any exercise or paddle at all?

I’m lucky we have a house with a garden and we have been able to set up a little home gym with some dumbbells and weights to do some basics to maintain our strength and fitness. We can go running and can still paddle on the flatwater on the Nepean river for now, but this may change in the coming days.

I couldn’t imagine the Olympics going ahead in this situation so I was ready for this announcement and it was definitely the right decision.

How do you spend most of your time?

I am trying to get myself into a routine to stay sane and healthy! My days include some form of exercise like gym, run or walk, yoga, paddle, and then I’m working on some other projects, painting, cooking, FaceTiming friends, cleaning out my wardrobe… 🤣

Where did you travel from most recently? How has Covid-19 impacted your plans for the season?

My last travel was to New Zealand for the Oceania championships at the end of January. We had planned to be in Tokyo for the last week of March and the last two weeks of April.. our travel plans have all been cancelled. We are not sure when we will be able to travel again as Australia’s borders are closed and we’ve been told it may be that way for six months, which would mean we would miss the last few world cups if they go ahead. So we will see what happens…

I think it’s a challenging time but we can all work on other areas of our skills which could be some fitness/strength/mental skills/ communication or other projects. You do you, be kind to yourself !

Now that the Olympics have been postponed what is your reaction?

I was expecting this outcome and I couldn’t imagine the Olympics going ahead in this situation so I was ready for this announcement and it was definitely the right decision.

It’s obviously disappointing but Covid19 has disrupted everyone’s lives so it’s about adjusting to this new normal.. it will be strange not having any races this year. But ill do my best to be ready for the new date!

What are you watching right now? Any recommendations?

I actually haven’t done a whole lot of watching as I’ve been reading a lot, playing cards and board games, painting and trying to perfect all of my grandmas recipes! We also just started fostering a dog who is a retired greyhound racer so that has kept us busy! But, Money Heist season 4 just came out on Netflix so I think I’ll be binge watching that soon!

Any words of wisdom for your fellow paddlers across the world?

This too shall pass and the most important thing is to look after our health and those around us. I think it’s a challenging time but we can all work on other areas of our skills which could be some fitness/strength/mental skills/ communication or other projects. You do you, be kind to yourself !