Corona Diaries #11, Rory Atton – Dewerstone Founder (Uk)

Outside, rivers are starting to flow and spring is around the corner, and the sun is shining high. However, across the globe, the outdoor community is staying at home. Though difficult, let’s repeat it, folks this is THE THING TO DO!

So, we at Kayak Session decided to take the opportunity to catch up with our friends in the whitewater community and see how they are coping across the globe.

Today we speak with Rory Atton founder of dewerstone, a paddlesports-based clothing company based in the south west of England on Dartmoor National Park. They launched their latest products the day they had to shut down their new shop…

Where are you and what is the situation like where you are?

Our dewerstone Flagship Store is in Princetown, a small village in the heart of Dartmoor National Park. At 1430 feet above sea level the landscapes across the moor are incredible. That’s why two days after we closed Dartmoor was really busy with tourists travelling to the National Park. Now the government has banned non essential travel so it’s a lot quieter.

The Dewerstone concept store that sells both clothes and coffee. Dewerstone booth at PADDLEexpo is one of the most visited as they serve the best coffee during the show!

So you just simultaneously closed your shop and launch your latest products the Life Shorts 2.0… how’s that for a launch?

Closing was the right thing to do. By flattening the curve we can reduce the strain on our National Health Service and protect those more vulnerable than ourselves.

Pre-orders for the 2020 Life Shorts are open at your local dealer and at dewerstone.com These will ship in time for the official launch on Saturday 4th April.

Dewerstone Life Shorts 2.0 on racks at a local shop

We streamed the 2020 Life Shorts pre-order launch LIVE on Facebook and Instagram. You can watch the replay on our Facebook page. We go through everything about the 2020 Life Shorts: colours, features, the design process including testing and feedback from the SEND crew. Whilst nothing beats trying the shorts on in person we wanted to showcase all the features we’ve spent so long getting right. I really believe these are the best board shorts in the world.

Our Life Shorts 2.0 have a whole stack of features that give me the confidence to say this. The recycled 4-way-stretch quick drying fabric is sublimation printed so it won’t fade. Invisible pockets – big enough for your phone, wallet and passport but with super low profile and removable zipper pulls so you won’t even notice they’re there. The back band has a gripper strip so they stay in place no matter what the adventure – whether that’s kayaking grade 5 in Meghalaya or jumping off your SUP on a hot day the shorts stay put.

The surf leash inspired waist enclosure is what really sets these shorts apart from the rest – two layers of flexible backed velcro mean they stay perfectly secure and lay flat so you can lie on your board and wear them under your spraydeck all day long. We go through all of these features in detail in the launch video on our Facebook page.

Stu (Left) and Rory during the facebook live launch

LIVE launch replay: https://www.facebook.com/146773075483610/videos/558102881475320/

It’s also really important to us that these shorts give back. The 4-way-stretch fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and for every dewerstone product sold we plant a tree in Biak Island, Indonesia.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, we give 1% of our total sales to environmental action non-profits like Save Our Rivers. We’re also working hard behind the scenes to make sure the other 99% of our business is as sustainable as it can be. Our Carbon Neutral Certification is being finalised. This certification goes beyond just ‘offsetting’ and requires us to set ambitious targets to reduce our carbon footprint which we’ll be sharing with you all soon.

« Seeing the orders come in gives us a real boost and keeps us thinking about when we can head back outdoors for summer adventures. «

How are you maintaining business? Do you actually do any business at the moment?

Online sales are open at dewerstone.com with free worldwide delivery included as usual. We’ll keep shipping as long as the couriers are still collecting. The government has encouraged online businesses to keep going whilst making sure any staff can maintain social distancing and health measures. This is what we’re doing.

Staff are working from home where possible and we’re shifting our focus from events in the lead up to summer to digital content so paddlers can get as close to hands-on as possible with our products.

The super well thought zipped pocket that fits smartphone, passports, cash and credit card when travelling around

Did you see the online sales go up?

Yes! Thank you to everyone that is continuing to order during these challenging times. Seeing the orders come in gives us a real boost and keeps us thinking about when we can head back outdoors for summer adventures.

« It’s a tough time for small businesses but seeing many of those in the paddlesports community do the right thing to keep people safe makes us proud to be paddlers. »

How do you spend most of your time?

Right now I’ve stopped packing orders into boxes to do this interview. With a reduced crew on site everyone gets hands on. The government supports us to do an hour of low risk, outdoor, exercise from home each day. I live walking distance to the shop in Princetown so I’m really lucky to be able to go for a walk in Dartmoor to keep a clear head and stay focused on the challenge of getting dewerstone ready for the future. The sun has come out so I’ve even been able to wear the new shorts! We’re all staying as positive as we can and look forward to being able to open our doors to people visiting National Park again soon.

What are you watching right now? Any (kayak) porn recommendations?

I’ve been watching the back catalogue of Senders episodes. Seeing the Life Shorts get put through their paces is a real boost at the moment! Whilst there’s lots to watch, it’s great to not see the latest content, a real reminder that everyone has stopped and by sticking to the rules we can keep everyone as safe as we can.

The SEND crew putting at test the Life 2.0

Any words of wisdom for your fellow manufacturers & shops across the world?

Thank you to our global network of dealers who have taken stock of the 2020 Life Shorts. Local paddlesport shops are at the heart of our paddling community. Supporting them helps grow the sport and keep us all on the water.

It’s a tough time for small businesses but seeing many of those in the paddlesports community do the right thing to keep people safe makes us proud to be paddlers.

Stay safe and see you on the river soon.

Rory and all the Dewerstone crew.