A Kayak Camp for Girls

Sweet edit on very cool initiative that introduce young ladies to whitewater kayaking in the dreamy location that is the Jackson Hole area. In 2018 Keely’s Camp started a kayak camp just for girls. The mission is to empower, inspire, educate, and connect girls in the outdoors with female mentors.

Since 2011 Keely’s camp organizes ski camps (racing, backcountry, ski mountaineering). The founder of the camp Keely Kelleher is no stranger to whitewater, being an accomplished paddler herself, and also the sister of 2001 Freestyle Junior World Champ Brenna Kelleher.