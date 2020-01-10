2019 NRS PADDLE FACES RESULTS

This is the TOP 5 Winners of the 2019 PADDLE FACES photo contest brought to you by NRS

The contest ran from March through December 2019

( winners you will be contacted in the next weeks to receive your prize , unless you contact us)

FACES is an online photo contest ran both on Instagram organized every year by Kayak Session Publishing, publishers of Kayak Session Magazine, Paddle World Magazine and Stand UP Paddle World (Sup World Mag). Results are called upon likes (50%) and Judges call (50%).

Congrats to all participants – the 2020 edition starts on February 2020, but you can already submit your photos to faces@kayaksession.com

1st – Entry #55 Tanner Oseen, Kananaskis River – Canada

Wins a Gopro camera HERO 7 Black

2nd – Entry #01 Ross Marshall, Nile River Fest – ©H.Mckee

NRS ZEN Pfd



Wins a

3rd – Entry #33 Mirto Menghetti, East Glacial River – Iceland

WRSI Trident helmet Wins a

4th- Entry #02 Rob Berkhahn, Alton Filo – Mexico

NRS H2 Core Expedition Weight Shirt Wins a

5th -Entry #43 Tom Clare, Nottingham – Uk

NRS kayak Stow Float Bag

Wins a

(From 6th through 15th gets a 1 year subscription to Kayak Session.)

#24 Thomas Zenger, Snake River – Jackson Wyoming (Usa)

Wins a 1-year subscription





#34 Drew Sherkness, Shohola Creek – Pennsylvania

Wins a 1-year subscription

#45 Marek Jr Kulczycki (theKULbrothers), Lee Valley, UK

Wins a 1-year subscription



#56 Matt Byrne, Kootenay river – BC Canada

Wins a 1-year subscription



#48 Roc colome (kid) Rossa Mor (mum), Sort (Spain)

Wins a 1-year subscription



#22 Zane Phipps, Pokaiwhenua Falls – New Zealand

Wins a 1-year subscription



#10 José Milán, Alseseca River – Veracruz, Mexico.

Wins a 1-year subscription



#40 Axel Hovorka and Gavin Biancucci, Deschutes River Oregon ©Jeff Remer

Wins a 1-year subscription



#51 Paige Young – Malbaie (Quebec)

Wins a 1-year subscription



#17 Charles Bielitz, Pillow Rock – Gauley River Usa

Wins a 1-year subscription

