120 Moments of Zen (Entry #11 Short Film of the Year Awards 2020)

Imagine if Van Gogh was riverside.. and really quick with the brush!

Processed Using a Machine Learning Adaptive Style Transfer Model trained on the paintings of Cezanne, Monet, Gauguin, and Van Gogh.

Footage from the 2019 Snowy River Extreme Race, Australia.

By: Kris Carson From: Australia