Trnava X-RACE 2017, CZ Republic

The Trnava X-race is a race that takes place on the Trnavka Slalom course just outside of Prague, in the Czech Republic. Every year out there is organized a serie of high level competitions that manage to rally the best river whitewater boaters of Czech Republic (slalom, downriver and creekers), racing for a whole weekend in different disciplines  ranging from Slalom, Sprint and Boatercross, and even Kutlici (Inflatable Canoes).

Media: Lucas Cervinka, Jan Kollar, Gringo Soto

EDIT: Gringo Soto

Music: Deorro – Rise and Shine

