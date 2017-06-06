Stakeout: Wild & Free Tour

After being on the west coast for several weeks I felt drawn to the east coast to kayak and surf the giant waves brought on by the spring melt and join the Stakeout. Check out some freestyle fun and cool combos with the boys, Bren Orton, Dane Jackson, Tom Dole.

By: Nick Troutman

Nick Troutman, Emily Jackson and family are on the road again. Nick and Em’ will be touring the Us and Canada, going to pretty much every single events this spring and summer and off course following the best flows in between. We are stoked at Kayak session to be partnering with those guys. So expect some rad contents in the next weeks live from the river bank!