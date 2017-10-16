Published on octobre 16th, 2017 | by Kayak Session
REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #4 Jan Larrue Domenech (Catalunya, Spain)
Compilation of my best moments of the year 2016 in my kayak. Paddling in the Pyrenees and Chile.
Name: Jan Larrue Domènech
Country: Catalunya, Spain
Location: Pyrenees, Chile
Edit: Aleix Salvat-Jan Larrue
Cameras: Aran Balagueró, Mariano Alós, Ian Salvat, Edward Muggridge.
Sponsors: Milyun Clothes / Northweek Sunglasses / Kayaksort.net
>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE