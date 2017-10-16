facebook_pixel

Published on octobre 16th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #4 Jan Larrue Domenech (Catalunya, Spain)

Compilation of my best moments of the year 2016 in my kayak. Paddling in the Pyrenees and Chile.
Name: Jan Larrue Domènech
Country: Catalunya, Spain
Location: Pyrenees, Chile
Edit: Aleix Salvat-Jan Larrue
Cameras: Aran Balagueró, Mariano Alós, Ian Salvat, Edward Muggridge.
Sponsors: Milyun Clothes / Northweek Sunglasses / Kayaksort.net

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 63 – FALL 2017

    Current Issue