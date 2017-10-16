REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #4 Jan Larrue Domenech (Catalunya, Spain)

Compilation of my best moments of the year 2016 in my kayak. Paddling in the Pyrenees and Chile.

Name: Jan Larrue Domènech

Country: Catalunya, Spain

Location: Pyrenees, Chile

Edit: Aleix Salvat-Jan Larrue

Cameras: Aran Balagueró, Mariano Alós, Ian Salvat, Edward Muggridge.

Sponsors: Milyun Clothes / Northweek Sunglasses / Kayaksort.net

