REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #3 Lukas Dille (Germany)

My personal Highlights of the 2017 kayaking season.

I want to thank my mentors Dominic and Markus, Christoph from kajak-stuff.de, Pahegi for some epic Droneshots and my parents for their support.

Sponsors: kajak-stuff.de

REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #3 Lukas Dille (Germany)