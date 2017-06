Peru/Chile Waveski Road Trip – FEW Ep1, Luigi’s Beach House

FEW recaps the adventures of Pablo Arrouays, Nathan Eades and Clement Guilbert on a 12 000 km road trip along the South American coast searching for waves, surfing secret spots and some of the world’s best waves of Peru and Chile with the some of the world’s best waveskiers.

Edit: Loic Pierrot