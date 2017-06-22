Milner Mile: ‘Wild & Free Tour’

Idaho, both the potato state, as well as the whitewater state. This spring, like most of the west coast, Idaho got slammed with snow that turned into high water rivers. Our ‘Wild & Free’ tour has brought me to one of Idaho’s more elusive big water sections, the Milner Mile.

By: Nick Troutman

>>> Watch more Wild & Free Episode

Nick Troutman, Emily Jackson and family are on the road again. Nick and Em’ will be touring the Us and Canada, going to pretty much every single events this spring and summer and off course following the best flows in between. We are stoked at Kayak session to be partnering with those guys. So expect some rad contents in the next weeks live from the river bank!