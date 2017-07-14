Kayak Session #63 – FALL 2017

OUT AUGUST 1st

CREEKING IN ZIMBABWE – HIDDEN TREASURES OF THE EASTERN HIGHLANDStern Highlands

Zimbabwe has long been renowned for the big water of the Zambezi, but Dewet Michau shows why the Zam shouldn’t be the only river on your list. Michaud led a team of Czech paddlers to explore the bounties of Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands.

EVENT- UNLEASHED “ONCE MORE INTO THE FRAY”

This spring saw the first UNLEASHED competition, held in Quebec, Canada. UNLEASHED continued the legacy of the Whitewater Grand Prix with big water, big names, big tricks, and stout competition.

INTERVIEW – LP RIVEST

Quebec’s LP “The Wolf” Rivest has risen to the top of the big wave surfing pack as quickly as the rivers of his home province in springtime. Yet, there is more to this multi-faceted paddler than meets the eye. LP talks candidly about the good, the bad, and what drives him to constantly evolve and progress.

LAOS – A GUIDE TO THE MEKONG’S 4000 ISLANDS

Warm water, cheap food, cheaper libations, and top-notch whitewater. Though off the beaten path, Lachie Carracher and Jordy Searle explain why the Mekong’s 4000 Islands are well worth the journey, and tell you how to make the most of a trip there.

PLATON AND PLATANUS – WHITEWATER FUN FOR ALL IN NORTHERN GREECE

Manuel Arnu was astonished to learn that in the mountains of Northern Greece lies beautiful, accessible, family friendly whitewater. Arnu, three other adults and five children discovered a whole new meaning of “the classics” on their two-week trip.