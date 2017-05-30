Kali River Festival – June 2/4th (Karnataka – India)

The Kali Kayak Festival is an initiative of Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES) and the tourism department of Karnataka. The idea behind the festival is to showcase the potential that the state of Karnataka has for international adventure tourism and to promote paddlesports in India in order encourage its growth amongst the youth.

Furthermore the organizing unit is the same as the ones that organize the hugely popular Malabar River Festival, i.e Goodwave Adventures (www.goodwave.in)

The festival will be held on the pristine Kali river which flows through the beautiful confines of the Dandeli forests. The kali river which is already famous for adventure sports such as rafting, forms the perfect location for the conduct of such a festival owning to its challenging rapids, proximity to the road and easy access to a wide range of tourist accommodation.

The organizers expect about a total of 100 participants across three categories: beginner, intermediate and professional. With lots of prize money at stake over $15000 USD, the Kali Kayak Festival is all set to be one of the biggest adventure sports festivals in the country. There are already some top international athletes who have registered including 3-time Adidas Sickline champion Sam Sutton, Reigning Malabar Rapid Raja Joe Rea Dickins and expedition kayakers : Darren Clarkson King, Callum Strong and James Smith.

For more information about the location and event, please take a look at the website : www.kalikayakfestival.com and follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for latest updates from the festival: https://www.facebook.com/KaliFestival/.

The festival promises to be a thrilling and exciting event that will be sure to put the state of Karnataka on the international adventure circuit. Whether you are a class V paddler or have never paddled at all, we invite you to come and be part of this river festival because there is something in it for everyone.

​See you on the river !