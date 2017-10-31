INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #1 – High Water Year…

Like every year whitewater legend Shane Benedict is covering the Annual Green Race for us at Kayak Session mag. Here is an update on this year’s water levels that are way above average to say the least…

Welcome to the 22nd running of the Green Race. It seems like every year water levels are on everyone’s minds and this year is no different. Just one week ago we received 6 inches of rain in 8 hours which brought the river up as high or higher than any of us paddlers have ever seen. Colin Hunt and crew paddled in to see the epic high water but had to hike out as the river was in full on flood. In the week leading up to the race the river has been down to 7′ because the dam that feeds the Green was broken and then back up to 26″ with an additional inch of rain. We are all hoping that the power company can pull it all together and mother nature will play along. It’s gonna be another great year what ever happens.