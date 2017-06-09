facebook_pixel

Published on juin 9th, 2017

Gopro Mountain Games 2017 – Day1 Homestake Creek Race Full Results

Today took place the Homestake Creek ! Despite low water levels the race quite spectacular and brought a lot of entertainment to the spectators under the Colorado sun.
Fierce battles took place in both men and women class, with leaders changing all the time in between rounds, but in the end, Dane Jackson (Usa) took the win, followed by Gerd Serrasolses (Spain). Nick Troutman (Canada) complete the podium (full results below).
In the women’s class, Nouria Newman (France) took gold, followed by Adrian Levknecht (Usa) and Sage Donnelly (Usa) in third.

