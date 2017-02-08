Gear Spotlight: PEAK UK, 2017 Freeride Dry Top

For 2017 Peak UK have revamped their classic Freeride jacket with bright new styling and a new X3 ripstop nylon fabric which is tough, breathable and waterproof to 20m. The Freeride has been a long-standing favorite in Peak’s whitewater range with the neoprene neck with tension band offering a superb alternative to latex. Double latex / Aqua-out wrists and a double waist, along with an articulated cut which offers total freedom of movement, make the Freeride one of the most comfortable and reliable jackets on the market.

Sizes: XS. S. M. L. XL. XXL. Colors: Lime. Blue.

>>>Check out www.peakuk.com for more info.



