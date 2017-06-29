EkstremsportVeko 2017 – Myrkdalen DownHill Race Report + Results + Gallery

Organizers were forced to move the first Kayak race of the Ekstremsport Veko from the Brandseth river to the nearby Myrkdalen due to extremely low water levels. The mix of sunshine, super high level of competition, spectators in mass, great organization and above all a nice race course made it for an amazing day .

« The race course was tricky and plenty of room for mistakes » Adrian Mattern.

It was once again Dane Jackson who got the fastest time and took the win, followed by the « kiwi local » Jamie Sutton, and Michele Ramazza from Italy, Bren Orton and Julian Stocker finishing the top 5. The best 20 paddlers will compete tomorrow on the last section of the same river, for the Holy Diver Giant Slalom. Stay tuned!

By: Jacques Gilardone

Myrkdalen DownHill Race Top 5 –

(Full Video report to follow)