Dirty Beas, Manali – white water kayaking India

On the long journey across the Himalayas, from Ladakh to Nepal, we took a short break in the town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh. We had recently heard of a friend who had tried to paddle the Beas but been denied by local authorities because of the still high river levels. It looked good to go so we put on regardless and enjoyed continuous read and run white water for as long as you like. The only problem is the pollution from nearby inhabitants, pretty much guaranteeing you get sick if you go in the river! To give you an idea, rapid names included poo creek, rubbish tip rapid, dead cow eddy and bus stop toilet. What should be an incredible and beautiful run is somewhat tainted! The white water is still great though!



