A Wet State #131: Republic of Georgia – Part 2

At the end of May 2017, we headed to the Republic of Georgia for two weeks of kayaking in the Caucasus Mountains. The rivers featured within are located in the Lesser and Greater Caucasus mountains on the Black Sea side. Including: Bzhuzha, Tekhuri, Khobis, Mulkhura, Enguri, and Chvanistskali

By: Dan Brasuel/ a Wet State

> Watch A Wet State #131: Republic of Georgia – Part 1