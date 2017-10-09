3rd Pindos Outdoor & Kayak Festival (Greece) – Nov. 4th / 11th 2017

Autumn colors in Greece… Hiking, biking, boating – one week of outdoor sports amidst beautiful autumn colors. Experience Greece in November!

Cold and foggy weather in Central Europe, Mediterranean Greece offers perfect outdoor sport conditions in November. The 3rd Pindos Outdoor and Kayak Festival takes place Nov 4th to 11th at the banks of Arachthos river, Greece. The Pindos Mountains are the highly-scenic playground for all kind of outdoorsports. Occasional rain fall fills the rivers, and even after dry periods blue Arachthos river pleases the paddlers with smooth class 2-3 sections.

There are flowy MTB trails close to the basecamp in Plaka, the high-alpine hikes around the Tzoumerka peaks are easily accessible by trekkers doesn’t matter how experienced they are. The Pindos Festival is perfect for families, multi-sport groups, nature lovers, sport enthusiasts. There will be a life concert, rafting and kayak race and a tombola. The Pindos Festival welcomes visitors from all over Europe. Airport shuttle provided upon request, rental kayaks available, daily guided tours.

More information: www.pindos-outdoors.de