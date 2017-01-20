Upper Marsyangdi River – Nepal

The tallest mountains in the world surround us. Their brilliant, snow-encrusted peaks seem almost dull in comparison to the vibrant prayer flags and audaciously painted structures here in the quintessential Himalayan mountain town of Jagat. From this microscopic Nepali village, Garen Stephens and myself would start yet another trip of a lifetime. The plan was simple; kayak from just north of Jagat nineteen miles to the slack water of the Mid-Marsyangdi hydro-dam, located just to the south of the town of Besisahar.