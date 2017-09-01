Up the Creek Without a Paddle – (Entry#21 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

The Ottawa River is known and renowned for its massive whitewater features and warm water. Paddlers from all around make the migration annually to experience this one of a kind river. This summer with the unseasonably high water levels, the river attracted a different sort of paddler, or I guess you could say peddler. With their sights set on this massive river, Marc Godbout and Claire Garvey chose to test their peddling skills against the bohemoths of the Ottawa.

Filmed by Caleb Roberts and Emma Woods

Edited by Caleb Roberts From: Canada