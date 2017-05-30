Unleashed 2017 Full Video Recap

The first ever UNLEASHED event has now come to a close and final edit is now online!

We at Kayak Session are super proud of being aboard with the young rippers that are Dane Jackson, Adrian Mattern, Kalob Grady, and Bren Orton. In a couple of weeks they went from being some of the world’s best boaters, to become organizers of one of the best event this year. You guys are LEGENDS!

Words from the organizers… « With thanks to all of the phenomenal athletes that travelled from around the world to be a part of this, the volunteers that came out to help with media and safety at each event and especially to the exceedingly generous companies that housed the UNLEASHED athletes thought the competition. We could not have done it without you!

Also mad thanks to these companys hooking our athletes up with accomodation and overall help! (RiverRun Rafting, Rafting Nouveau Monde/ New World Rafting, QuébecRaft – Expéditions Rivière Mistassibi

>Read the 2017 UNLEASHED daily reports