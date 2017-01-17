Published on janvier 17th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Trent McCrerey, Usa (REEL WORLD #2)

Follow Torryd media co-founder Trent McCrerey throughout this past year.
Spots: CO, Cali, PNW, BC, E. Can, Mexico
Sponsors: Pyranha, Oakley, Outer Range Brewing


Tags: , , , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 60 – WINTER 2016

    Current Issue