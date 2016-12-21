TOP 10 Finalists Revealed – 2016 Short Film of the Year

With 1.3 million views and counting for this first round, the 2016 Short Film of the Year Awards is a huge success and one to remember!!!

Here is the TOP 10 Finalists – The Final Cut – of the 2016 Short Film of the year Awards presented by Sweet Protection.(Reminder: 50% of this 1st round is based on Views, 50% on judges call).

While it should have been a TOP 6 announced, we are announcing a TOP 10, simply because it was too close to call

Reminder: for this second and last round, 50% is based on online votes, 50% on judges call.



