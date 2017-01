Tom Dolle, France (REEL WORLD Vol1- Entry #5)

Here is my 2016 promotional video !!!! I’ve never paddled as much as this year!!! Thanks to everybody that made that happen, especially to my parents, to Mat Dumoulin, and to everybody that carried me everywhere and to my sponsors: Jackson Kayak, Kokatat,ROCROI DISTRIBUTION, Select Paddles, Snap Dragon Design.