Thomas Prior Carvajal (Chile) – Highlights Reel

My name is Thomas Prior, I am from Cajon del Maipo Chile . i am 21 years old and i been kayaking for 5 years now …. this is a reel of the last 3 years i have been going south of chile and competing at a few races. Enjoy!

Rivers: Maipo, Claro, Trancura, Gol-gol , Nevados, 3 saltos, Rio Blanco, Futaleufu, Palguin, Homestake creek, Fuy, Yeso .