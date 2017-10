The Real Big Nasty (Entry#40 Carnage for All 2017)

Watch Anthony Ginocchio getting stuck for ever in super retentive hole (Big Nasty) on his Open Canoe on Caneadea Creek near Rushford outlet ( New York State)

From: United States

Rapid name: Big Nasty

River name: Caneadea Creek Rushford outlet N.Y

Paddler: Anthony GInocchio Za Tiger

Behind the camera: Laura Villalobos

