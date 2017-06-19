The North Fork Championships 2017 – Giant Slalom Video Report + Full Results

Watch a short recap of the Giant slalom – the main event – at the North Fork Championships 2017, held on jacob’s ladder.

Full Results – Giant Slalom NFC 2017 – Jacob’s Ladder

01 Dane Jackson 1:07.58

02 Evan Moore 1:09.60

03 P.Andrade Astorga 1.10.98

04 Kyle Hull 1:10.99

05 G. Serrasolses 1:11.29

06 Evan Garcia 1:11.77

07 Alec Voorhees 1:12.40

08 Nick Troutman 1:13.12

09 Isaac Levinson 1:13.21

10 A. Serrasolses 1:13.50

11 Ben Marr 1:13.82

12 Matias Lopez 1:14.84

13 Hayden Voorhees 1:15.02

14 Brendan Wells 1:15.02

15 Todd Wells 1:15.88

16 G. Volckhausen 1:17.89

17 Geoff Calhoun 1:18.11

18 Rafa Ortiz 1:18.68

19 Dave Fusilli 1:18.75

20 Joe Morley 1:19:95

21 Rush Sturges 1:20.02

22 Nathan Garcia 1:20.47

23 Tyler Bradt 1.20.99

24 Nouria Newman 1:21.25

25 W. Griffith 1:21.36

26 Johnny Chase 1:21.92

27 Pedro Astorga 1:22.47

28 Tad Dennis 1:23.22

29 Matias Meneses 6:04.03

30 Brad McMillan 6:04.37

31 Carson Lindsay 6:04.78