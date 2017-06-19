Published on juin 19th, 2017 | by Kayak Session
The North Fork Championships 2017 – Giant Slalom Video Report + Full Results
Watch a short recap of the Giant slalom – the main event – at the North Fork Championships 2017, held on jacob’s ladder.
>>>Watch the Boater X Video Report + Full Results (NFC 2017)
Full Results – Giant Slalom NFC 2017 – Jacob’s Ladder
01 Dane Jackson 1:07.58
02 Evan Moore 1:09.60
03 P.Andrade Astorga 1.10.98
04 Kyle Hull 1:10.99
05 G. Serrasolses 1:11.29
06 Evan Garcia 1:11.77
07 Alec Voorhees 1:12.40
08 Nick Troutman 1:13.12
09 Isaac Levinson 1:13.21
10 A. Serrasolses 1:13.50
11 Ben Marr 1:13.82
12 Matias Lopez 1:14.84
13 Hayden Voorhees 1:15.02
14 Brendan Wells 1:15.02
15 Todd Wells 1:15.88
16 G. Volckhausen 1:17.89
17 Geoff Calhoun 1:18.11
18 Rafa Ortiz 1:18.68
19 Dave Fusilli 1:18.75
20 Joe Morley 1:19:95
21 Rush Sturges 1:20.02
22 Nathan Garcia 1:20.47
23 Tyler Bradt 1.20.99
24 Nouria Newman 1:21.25
25 W. Griffith 1:21.36
26 Johnny Chase 1:21.92
27 Pedro Astorga 1:22.47
28 Tad Dennis 1:23.22
29 Matias Meneses 6:04.03
30 Brad McMillan 6:04.37
31 Carson Lindsay 6:04.78