The Carbon River – Washington State

Ever seen footage of the Carbon River in Washington state?

It’s always very refreshing to see images of rivers of Washington. Nothing beats the feel of the natural flow of a well-preserved river in a gorgeous canyon! Check out this video from Daniel Patrinellis!

Paddlers: Mike Nash, Nick Baughman, Michael Freeman, Daniel Patrinellis

Music: Roger Molls – Greeky

Video & Edit: Daniel Patrinellis