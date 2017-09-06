facebook_pixel

Published on septembre 6th, 2017

The Beaver River Rendezvous

Once a year, on the LaborDay long weekend. Boaters come and camp in a field near Belfort Ny. They come to boat and enjoy the beautiful whitewater of the Beaver and Raquette whitewater river releases. Showing up first of all is half the challenge. I have heard that « no matter where you are, you can’t get there from here. And when you do get there, its because you were lost while getting there. » Upon arrival though, it is all worth it. Stunning drops and waterfalls, slides and boofs, warm water and friends are what make this place magical.

Filmed and edited by Caleb Roberts

