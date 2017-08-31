Summertime on the Sjoa river

I am always so humbled and appreciative of all of the hospitality that the kayaking community shows each other. I recently got to spend the last few days of my trip to Norway living with the Norwegian legend, Martin Vollen. Whilst we got to kayak on a lot of hard whitewater together, one of my favourite things to do was to cruise down Martin’s local river, the Sjoa in our freestyle kayaks and have him show me all of the lines and freestyle spots on our way down. Thanks for all fo the good times on and off the water bro! Hope everyone watching this video is having an awesome summer! See you on the water!

Bren Orton

*Warning* There are no big lines or new tricks in this video. Just myself and Martin Vollen cruising down his local river and enjoying the summer in Heidal, Norway!

Hope everyone had a great summer, see you on the water!

