Stig Larsson, Founder of Level Six Starts Distribution Company in Canada.

Ottawa, ON – Canadian watersports brand owner Stig Larsson has officially launched a distribution company under the name of Terra Outdoor Gear. Terra Outdoor Gear was founded after multiple complimentary brands in North America were looking for access to the Canadian market. These brands wanted to tap into the country wide distribution network and warehousing locations that has been established after 20 years of experience under Level Six.

The addition of the new company will help service Canadian retailers that would like to broaden their brand assortment but would also like access to Canadian based inventory and pricing. This has been an ongoing issue and has become increasingly important with the currency fluctuations.

When asked about the formation of Terra, owner Stig Larsson responded “Over my 20 years in the outdoor industry it became obvious that Level Six had an international reputation for being the major brand in Canada for watersports equipment. So many of my industry peers wanted to tap into the channels we created but I always struggled with how they would fit into the existing business model of Level Six. Starting a distribution company not only helped fill that need but it also allowed me to develop new brands under the Terra Outdoor Gear umbrella to fill different market segments.”

At time of this press release the following brands are under the distribution umbrella:

Shred Read Helmets – Premier helmet company based in Alabama, USA

Canadian Canine – Premium outdoor gear, accessories and apparel for dogs.

Canadian River Supply – Supplier of outdoor camping and outfitter canoe and kayak accessories

Fathom Diving – Premium snorkeling and diving equipment

To learn more about Terra Outdoor Gear and to gain access to our B2B site, please contact info@terraoutdoorgear.com / www.terraoutdoorgear.com