Spain/Portugal Carnage with Bullfrog Boof Team (Entry#44 Carnage for All 2017)

Here is a video recap of our bad lines on the Río Oitavén (Spain) and the rio Castro Laboreiro (Portugal) in February.

We had some luck, good safety and a broken paddel.

By: Ronald Schwarzenbrunner/ Bullfrog Boof Team (www.facebook.com/bullfrogboofteam)

