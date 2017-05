Slowmotion Slalom – Czech Republic Team Trials

A superb slow motion edit shot during the Czech republic team trials this past weekend in Trnávka. This course is one of the hardest slalom courses around the world, builded during the communist era during the Cold War as a way to compete against western countries.

Film & Edit: Gringo Soto

Music: Audiomachine – Breath of Life (Digweed Remix)