Slalom World Cup 2017 Stage #3 – Markkleeberg, Germany

Czech Prindis only athlete with perfect record heading to Markkleeberg

Germany head into this weekend’s ICF Canoe Slalom event in Markkleeberg leading the overall standings in two off the five World Cup disciplines, but it’s Czech Vit Prindis who has set the benchmark for the rest of the competition.

Prindis in the only athlete to have won gold in both World Cups so far this season, to eanr himself the maximum 120 points. Czech teammate Jiri Prskavec has two podiums to his name and is in second place on 105, with Germany’s Sebastian Schubert third.

Ricarda Funk’s gold in Augsburg has propelled her to the top of the women’s K1 standings, the German finishing third in Prague to give her 110 points. Despite not yet finishing on the podium, the ultra-consistent Mallory Franklin sits in second on 92 points, courtesy of the British paddler’s two four placings, with Czech Jana Dukatova third.

Franklin’s versatility is underscored by the clear lead she has established in the standings of the women’s C1. Her consecutive second placings have given her 110 points, well ahead of Spain’s Klara Olazabal on 86 and Germany’s Lena Stoecklin on 81.

In the men’s C1 it’s Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis and Slovakia’s Matej Benus who share the lead, after trading places at the opening World Cups.

Tasiadis finished ahead of Benus in Prague, but then the placings were reversed in Augsburg, giving both paddlers 115 points. Markkleeberg paddler Franz Anton is third on 92 points and will be looking to make up ground on his home course this weekend.

Czech C2 pair Jonas Kaspar and Marek Sindler have been the most consistent paddlers in their discipline this summer, their gold and silver giving them 115 points and a ten-point lead over France’s Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche, with Germany’s Robert Behling and Thomas Becker, gold medallists in Augsburg, third on 87 points.

Sixty points are awarded to the gold medallist in each event, 55 for silver and 50 for bronze, with a sliding scale used for the remaining positions.

Full standings after two World Cups can be found HERE