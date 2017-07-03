Slalom World Cup 2017 Stage #3 – K1 Women, C1 Men

Funk and Martikan underline their class at Markkleeberg World Cup

Germany’s Ricarda Funk was just three years old when Michal Martikan won his first ever canoe slalom World Cup medal; on Sunday in Markkleeberg she joined the Slovak veteran in the winner’s circle.

25-year-old Funk confirmed her standing as the fastest K1 paddler in the world in 2017, and 38-year-old Martikan won gold 22 years after he won his first ever title, on the final day of the third ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup.

Funk was super quick in the semi-finals, and outrageously went even faster in the final, posting a time of 103.85 to beat Australia’s Jessica Fox by 2.46 seconds, with Slovenia’s Eva Tercelj third in 109.97.

The gold followed on from the equally impressive win on her home course in Augsburg one week ago.

“It was a good day today, I just felt good and I was very focussed and had fun on the water,” Funk said.

“I don’t know what is different now for me. My Europeans didn’t go so well, so I just wanted to show what I could do.”

Almost two years to the day since Martikan won his last World Cup gold medal, the 19th of his career, he added a 20th on Sunday, beating Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis by 0.69 seconds on the difficult Markkleeberg course.

Martikan’s time was 100.88, with Great Britain’s Adam Burgess third in 101.76.

“It doesn’t happen every day, so this is really a very good feeling,” the five-time Olympian said.

“I enjoy paddling every time, and it’s much better when you can win. I can absolutely say that I love canoe slalom.”

The fourth ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup will be held in Ivrea from September 1 to the 3rd.

RESULTS:

Women’s K1

Ricarda FUNK (GER) 103.85 (0)

Jessica FOX (AUS) 106.31 (0)

Eva TERCELJ (SLO) 109.17 (0)

Men’s C1

Michal MARTIKAN (SVK) 100.88 (2)

Sideris TASIADIS (GER) 101.57 (2)

Adam BURGESS (GBR) 101.76 (0)