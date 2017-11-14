Sigue La Veta/ With The Grain – (Entry#27 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

The sun hasn´t come up in days. Rivers are high and the sky is grey. This is a journey through some of the classic runs and waterfalls in Pucon, as well as a lesson. Your happiness and state of mind does not depend on others. The power of the mind is way above of what we think, if the sun doesn´t shine, you must go out and shine for yourself.

By: Santiago Sandoval From: Chile

