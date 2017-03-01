Short Film of the Year Awards 2017

Welcome to the 2017 Kayak Session Short Film of the Year Awards

For the 7th time Kayak Session Magazine is organizing the Short Film of the Year Awards presented by Sweet Protection .

The criteria for selection are cinematography, editing, image quality, storytelling, creativity, and, of course, kayak performance. All films must be under 5 minutes long.

Last but not least, there are huge prizes this year folks!

1st place wins a $2,000 USD , 2nd place $1,000 USD, 3rd place $500 USD – This is a total of $3500 USD in prizes!

WATCH THE 2016 AWARDS WINNER REEL



2016 Kayak Session Short Film of the year Awards – Winners Reel from Kayak TV (Kayak Session Mag) on Vimeo.



