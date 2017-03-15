Scoltenna River Festival, Italy – April 8/9th 2017

The Second Edition of the Whitewater Scoltenna River festival, organized by Aqua Sports Santerno and Canoa Club Bologna will take place on April 8and 9th near Modena in Italy. The festival is open to all kayakers, beginners & advanced who want to enjoy one of the most beautiful rivers of the Apennines.

WHERE: Put in and basic logistics of the event in Pian della Valle (Modena) 44 ° 17’37.12 « N 10 ° 45’07,9 » E

RIVER: Scoltenna River has 2 main sections:

the Lower part is a quite easy WW III run about 6 km long. (for this section you will have the possibility to be lead by the festival instructors.

The upper section, known as « Scoltenna gorges » is a nice WW III and IV run, with and spectacular scenery. For this section water is only guaranteed on Sunday.

SPONSORS: thanks to ENEL Green Power water will be guaranteed both days. Boat tests will be available ( Ozone and Dragorossi kayaks…). Book your favorite boat in advance!

PROGRAM

April 8th:

registration desks open from 11:00 to 14:00

20:00 h.: dinner and dance party. Dinner coupons can be purchased at the registration desk (cost 20€)

April 9th: registration desks open from 10:00 to 12:00.

COSTS

Registration 15 € FOR 1 DAY / 20 € FOR BOTH DAYS (fee includes gadgets, meal on Sunday and lottery ticket and entrance to the party on Saturday night (at Restaurant “Il Focolare”)

ACCOMODATION: you can camp at the campsite « Parco dei Castagni » of Montecreto, just 15 km from the river put-in of Pian della Valle. For those without a tent there is the possibility of booking beautiful chalets. Special Prices for kayakers: Chalet: 2 people € 60 – € 3 persons 85 to 4 persons € 100 to 5 persons € 115 to 6 persons € 130. Prices are for bed linen and breakfast buffet. Tent pitch € 9 plus € 6 per person – a buffet breakfast on request € 5. Alternatively, the residence « Trogolino »in Montecreto as well, provides double, triple and quadruple rooms at the special price of € per person 20 (without linen) or € 25 (linen included). Breakfast buffet (optional) € 5. For info and reservations: +39 335.5278677

Free parking area for vans also available near the Restaurant « Il focolare »: http://www.camperonline.it/area-di-sosta/Area-sosta-Montecreto_6553

For info contact Max and Valeria: valeria_ck@yahoo.it – m.sticca@yahoo.it



