Salto Pumalin, Rio Amarillo (Chile) – (Entry#2 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

« Two years ago we ran the First Descent of salto Pumalin on the Rio Amarillo with high water; we are back two years later, this time with low water and a much more technical entry… »

Paddlers: Marcos Gallegos, Jaime Sandoval, Lucas Varas

By: Guillermo Walsen/Yerba Mate From: Chile