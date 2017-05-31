Robert Collister Waimapu Beater, NZ (Entry#27 Carnage for All 2017)

The other day i was thinking i hadn’t been beat in a hole in a while, two days latter my thoughts came true. I went for what had been previously the mystery move on the Waimapu but on this day it didn’t flush me through. Chur to Dylan Thomson, Ryan F Lucas for whipping into action and thanks to Cole O’connor-Stratton for waiting an extra 5 seconds before dropping in. Glad I had my Titan Kayaks Rival to keep me steady in the hole.

Paddler: Robert Collister

Partners in crime: Dylan Thomson, Ryan F Lucas, Cole O’connor-Stratton

Location: Waimapu river, Nz

