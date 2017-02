Rio Baker 2017 – Patagonia (Chile)

Short yet stacked with some of the stoutest big water features! The Rio Baker is a special river, further South in Patagonia than most are willing to go and stands out as one of the best. So much love for this place!

Paddlers: Andrew Morrissey, Steve Marangi, Cody Adams

Additional Film : Cody Adams & Zach Shelly & Andrew Morrissey (Gopro)

Edit: Andrew Morrissey