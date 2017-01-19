REEL WORLD Vol1 – #7 Lucien Shreiber (France)

Born in France, I moved to Ireland in July last year, this video is a recap of where I’ve been paddling in those 18 months. Everything has been shot in Ireland. I wanted to make that video to recap my year but mainly to show people how good Ireland is for kayaking, with many really good creeks and a few freestyle spots! If anyone is planning a trip to Ireland, they should come for Galway fest (March 11-12), with a race on the Saturday and freestyle on Sunday.

Spots: Galway city, Oranmore, Tuam, The Glens, The Owngar, The Caher (Burren)

SPONSOR: Jackson Kayak, Palm Equipment, Adrenagliss, Surfears



