REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #9 Reed Hutton

When I wasn’t coaching the next generation of young kayakers for the Jackson Hole Kayak Club, my best friends and I were in search of rivers new and old. With a record snowfall the previous winter, western rivers raged all spring, blessing us with some of the biggest whitewater we had all ever seen. From the North Fork of the Payette to Big Timber Creek, and everything in between, this was a season to remember!

Name: Reed Hutton

Country: USA

Location: States: Idaho, Wyoming, Montana.

Rivers: North Fork Payette, Big Timber Creek, South Fork Buffalo, Gros Ventre

Sponsors: Jackson Hole Kayak Club,

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE