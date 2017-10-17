REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #8 Sam Blumers (Usa)

This video is my second full season boating. I feel incredibly lucky to have gotten to boat all over the US this past spring and summer. I can’t thank everyone enough for teaching me new skills and showing me lines down new rivers. Over the past two years kayaking has given me some of the best moments of my entire life, along with some of the scariest. This sport has brought me more joy than almost anything. Hope you all enjoy.

Name: Sam Blumers

Country: USA

Location: Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, NJ