REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #6 Ben Ghertner (Usa)

This promo reel for 2018 showcase all my best moments over my career. Mostly just a bunch of waterfalls, downriver freestyle and running the gnar! Enjoy!
Name: Ben Ghertner
Country: Usa
Location: Countries/rivers: Canada- elk, st. Leon, Slave, Louise falls and Samba deh Falls; USA- little white salmon, white salmon, frustration falls, sunset falls, baby falls; New Zealand – Kaituna, matariki falls, rawakawa falls, maruia falls, Retrospect and Nevis River
Sponsor: Westroke.com

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE

